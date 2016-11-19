The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Luke Kuechly may have suffered another concussion and the play didn’t even look that bad. A scary scene hit the NFL on Thursday night as the Carolina Panthers’ star linebacker was taken off the field in tears after suffering an apparent head injury. The play happened late in the fourth quarter when Kuechly made a tackle. His helmet does make contact with the runner’s helmet, however it does not look especially violent. Kuechly is also hit from behind by a teammate, but again, the contact does not seem excessive (read more here).





Karl-Anthony Towns destroyed a basket after a sick move. There have been a lot of things to like about Joel Embiid’s game early in his career. His defence on this play is not one. Towns, who was actually drafted the year after Embiid was drafted, put the “rookie” in his place with a great pump fake followed by a thunderous slam.

Mitchell Marner reminds us the Maple Leafs have more than one young star. A lot of hype has been given to 19-year-old rookie Auston Matthews after his four-goal debut on opening night. But the Leafs have another 19-year-old who is arguably more impressive early on this year and that’s center Mitchell Marner. Marner is third on the team in goals and tied for the team lead in points. His latest goal was this beauty on a breakaway that made it 3-1 in a game the Leafs would eventually win 6-1.





The Cam Newton-is-still-great bonus. One play after a silly foul had cost the Panthers a touchdown during the return of a blocked field goal, it looked like Carolina would have to settle for a field goal at best. But then Newton dropped this perfect pass into the hands of Ted Ginn Jr. who was sliding in the back of the end zone. The back judge initially ruled the pass incomplete, but replay overturned the call and made it a touchdown.





