The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Russell Westbrook dunked on the Houston Rockets with his left hand. The Thunder entered their matchup against the Rockets having lost four in a row to fall to 6-5 in their first season without Kevin Durant. But with less than ten seconds to go, they were up by three. That’s when Westbrook sealed the win with a thunderous left-handed dunk. He then freaked the heck out in a way that only Westbrook could do.

Kristaps Porzingis had himself a night. Porzingis scored a career-high 35 in the Knicks’ 105-102 win over the Pistons and none of those points were prettier than this fastbreak in the second quarter when Porzingis ran the wing and then took the lob for the alley-oop finish. His stare-down afterwards suggests he enjoyed it also.

Kevin Durant don’t give a damn about no damn “Drake Night.” The Warriors visited Toronto to face the Raptors and it just happened to be “Drake Night.” This meant the Warriors players would have to deal with some of Drake’s trash-talking. After the game, a 127-121 win for the Warriors in which Durant scored 30, KD tried to do a post-game interview with ESPN. Midway through the interview, Drake bumped into Durant and Durant could not have looked less pleased. Towards the end of the interview, Durant was asked about the trash-talking, to which he replied, “I don’t give a damn about no damn “Drake Night,” and then just walked off.





