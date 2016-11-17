The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

Lionel Messi goal gets Argentina back on track for the World Cup. Argentina entered their World Cup qualifier against Colombia with a four-match winless streak. But in the tenth minute. Messi unleashed his left foot on a free kick from just outside the box and placed the ball perfectly into the upper-right corner to put Argentina up 1-0. They would go on to win 3-0.

¡GOLAZO DE MESSI! Leo convirtió de tiro libre el 1-0 ante Colombia, en San Juan https://t.co/zEq8PhE6GG

— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) November 15, 2016

South Carolina hits game-winner in OT without touching the floor. The Gamecocks survived an upset bid from Monmouth when P.J. Dozier hit the game-winner in OT at the buzzer. The shot came on a pass in which he caught the ball and shot the ball in mid-air without touching the ground.





How? Central Michigan needed a win to get bowl-eligible and found themselves tied 20-20 with Ohio with less than six minutes to go. On third-and-goal from the nine-yard line, tight end Tyler Conklin made a ridiculous one-handed catch behind the defender’s back and still somehow got one foot in bounds. Central Michigan would go on to win 27-20.





A Ricky Rubio Bonus. Rubio’s career in the NBA has been much-maligned at times, mainly because he has never developed a decent NBA shot and become a dependable scorer. But Ricky can still dish the ball with the best of them as evidenced by this pass to Karl-Anthony Towns.





