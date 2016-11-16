The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

Odell Beckham burned Pacman Jones by putting him into a spin cycle. Eli Manning hooked up with OBJ on a touchdown for the 31st time in his young career late in the first half of their 21-20 win against the Bengals. Adam Jones bit on a curl and then Beckham spun right past the helpless Jones, leaving Beckham wide open in the end zone.





Florida State missed a golden opportunity to end UConn’s 75-game winning streak. The Connecticut women opened the defence of their latest national championship with a game on the road against No. 12 Florida State and it was much closer than the Huskies are used to. UConn had won their last 75 games and 122 of their last 123, with every win by at least ten points. But FSU had a free throw with about 15 seconds to go that would have tied the game. They missed. They then turned the ball over, down one. Finally, after UConn missed a free throw that would have given them a three-point lead in the closing seconds, Florida State just missed a three-pointer that would have won the game.





Russell Westbrook had a thunderous dunk. The Oklahoma City Thunder lost 104-88 to the Detroit Pistons, but Westbrook had another monster game, scoring 33 points with 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and one rim-rattling dunk. Westbrook dunked the ball so hard that the ball flew into the stands.





