The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Ryan Miller goes full extension for the incredible save. In the closing minutes, the Vancouver Canucks were trailing Detroit Red Wings 3-1 and decided to pull goalie Ryan Miller for an extra skater. But just as Miller was heading to the bench, the Red Wings stole the puck and seemingly had an empty net to shoot at from the center line. But as Henrik Zetterberg’s shot was sailing towards the net, Miller came out of nowhere to make the diving save. Amazing.





Arizona State’s trick play failed and they still scored a touchdown. Late in the first half against Utah, Arizona State attempted a double-pass trick play, in which one pass is thrown backwards to a receiver, who then throws the ball downfield. However, the play got blown up early when N’Keal Harry dropped the initial pass. However, instead of taking a 5-yard loss, Harry managed to find his way to the other side of the field and then, thanks to a huge block, found a lane to the end zone for a touchdown. No. 15 Utah did go on to win 49-26.





Dwyane Wade returned to Miami and discovered the Fountain of Youth. Wade played his first game in Miami since leaving the Heat in free agency this past offseason. The Bulls won 98-95. While Wade only scored 13 points in the game, three of them came on this classic Wade drive to the basket that left Justice Winslow standing like he had his feet stuck in cement.





