The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

It can’t be easy to be Stephen Curry’s brother. In the Golden State Warriors’ 116-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks, it was brother vs. brother as Stephen, the NBA’s two-time reigning MVP was facing his brother, Seth Curry. Seth had a decent game, scoring 10 points, dishing out 9 assists, and adding 5 steals. But he was just 2-9 on three-pointers. That last stat was emphasised on this play as Seth misses a three, hangs his head, and then has to watch as his Steph nails a long-range three, one of his four made three-pointers on the night. Steph finished with 24 points.





The officials didn’t give Kawhi Leonard any help on the game-deciding play. In the final seconds, the San Antonio Spurs trailed the Houston Rockets by two points and had the ball out of bounds. To the surprise of few, the Spurs ran a play for Leonard who gets mauled on the way to missing the game-tying shot. No foul was called and the Spurs lost. On the replay you can see that there is a strong argument that Leonard got fouled by three different players on the play.





Conor McGregor didn’t need any help from the refs on this shot. New York City will host its first UFC event on Saturday when UFC 205 comes to Madison Square Garden. Conor McGregor took some time from his workouts to give the Garden’s basketball court a whirl. His shot is not pretty, but it goes in, because of course it does (via ESPN).





