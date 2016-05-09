The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

The Thunder even series with the Spurs with incredible fourth quarter. In danger of falling behind 3-1, the Thunder outscored the Spurs 34-16 in the fourth quarter for a 111-97 win. Kevin Durant led the way with 41 points and 17 points in the final quarter. It just seemed like everything was falling for the Thunder, including this wacky shot by Russell Westbrook that sealed the game with a minute to go.





The Cubs can’t lose. After a stretch of games against some weaker opponents, there was a lot of anticipation for the Cubs’ last two series, including three games against the Pirates and four against the Nationals. The Cubs won all seven games and are now 24-6. That is the third-best start through 30 games in MLB history, trailing just the 1984 Tigers (26-4) and the 1955 Dodgers (25-5). Both of those teams won the World Series. On Sunday it was Javier Baez with the walk-off home run in the 13th inning to keep the Cubbies rolling.

The impossible happened! On Saturday night, the impossible happened — 42-year-old pitcher Bartolo Colon hit a home run. The portly pitcher, who is often ridiculed by fans for his awful at bats, finally had the stars align. He was facing a pitcher in James Shields who gives up a lot of home runs and Colon caught a pitch just right and landed it just past the left-field wall.

