The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

The Predators and Sharks nearly played two games in one. It didn’t happen until the middle of the night, but the Nashville Predators finally beat the San Jose Sharks in triple-overtime to even their series 2-2. The winning goal came from Mike Fisher more than 11 minutes into the sixth period of the night (vine via The Cauldron).





Even better that the game-winning goal was the celebration. There is a lot going on here, including Predators players falling on their faces.





Liverpool reaches Europa final and Jürgen Klopp is the best. Liverpool beat Villarreal 3-0 to reach the final of the Europa League. But the play of the game didn’t come until after the final whistle. That’s when we saw why Jürgen Klopp is so loved, well, by those who don’t loathe the Liverpool manager. With 45,000 Reds supporters at Anfield still cheering after the match, Klopp was able to lead them in cheer with the coolness of a world-class conductor.





Jordan Spieth seems to be doing OK. This is a couple of days old, but Spieth took in a 9-hole practice round at Oakmont, the home of this year’s US Open. This was his final shot in the round, flopping in a shot from the rough. Something tells me Spieth is going to be just fine after his Masters collapse (via Tim Rosaforte).

This is how @JordanSpieth 9-hole practice round ended at 18th green in near dark at Oakmont! More @GCMorningDrive pic.twitter.com/MIsrfMHYy1 — Tim Rosaforte (@TimRosaforte) May 4, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.