The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday:

Kelly Oubre lost his mind. The mood has been tense all series and things finally boiled over in Game 3 between the Celtics and the Wizards. Kelly Olynyk delivered a hard screen on Oubre who exploded. After a foul was called on Olynyk, Oubre immediately popped up, sprinted over to Olynyk, and decked him with a forearm. Oubre was ejected and is facing a suspension. He’s also lucky he didn’t clobber the ref also.

The Bradley Beal flop. Beal must be a soccer fan. Sure, flops happen in all sports. But this level of airborne mixed with the arched back is something usually reserved for the soccer pitch. Next time he just needs to grab his face after he falls to the ground and he will achieve soccer perfection. The Wizards won 116-89 and to cut the Celtics’ lead to 2-1.

The lacrosse buzzer-beater from 40 yards away. the University of Massachusetts beat Hofstra in the Colonial Athletic Association semifinal on a last-second shot from near mid-field (via @CAASports).

