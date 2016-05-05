The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

The Cavs win Game 2 with a Warriors-like performance. The Cavs blew out the Hawks to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round series. Along the way, the Cavs set the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in any game, regular season or postseason, making 25, including 18 in the first half. Things were going so well for the Cavaliers that on the record-breaking three-pointer, the assist went off the head of the defender.





Gareth Bale’s incredible goal sends Real Madrid to the Champions League final. Real Madrid will face La Liga rival Atlético Madrid in the Champions League final for the second straight year thanks to Bale’s tough-angle shot in the 20th minute against Manchester City. The goal may have been helped by a deflection, but the shot came from a tough angle near the end-line and somehow curled into the upper-left corner for the eventual 1-0 win.





Penguins take commanding lead with overtime goal. The Penguins beat the Capitals to take a 3-1 lead in their series. The game-winner came in overtime off the stick of Patric Hornqvist when a defenceman failed to clear the puck and instead set up Hornqvist for a wide-open shot.





Cristiano Ronaldo bonus. In a what looked like a glitch, Ronaldo went into NBA Jam mode during Real Madrid’s win over Manchester City. When the ball was chipped in to Ronaldo, who was offside by a mile, he jumped up, grabbed the ball with both hands, and then slammed the ball into the goal. That’s not legal. It’s so bad that if Ronaldo had not been offside, he would have been booked for a violation. In the end, it was harmless and just looked really weird.





