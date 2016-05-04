The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

Lightning take lead in series with last minute come-from-behind win. With one minute to go, it looked like the New York Islanders were going to win the pivotal third game of their series. Instead, with their goalie pulled and with an extra attacker, the Lightning tied the game with 39 seconds to go when Nikita Kucherov took a beautiful pass from Jonathan Drouin and slammed home the puck, forcing overtime. Then, three minutes into overtime, Brian Boyle scored the game-winner for the Bolts, and instead they have the lead in the series. Here is Kucherov’s goal.





Kyle Lowry nearly saved the day with a half-court buzzer-beater. The Toronto Raptors erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, pulling within two points with a minute to go. But they didn’t catch the Heat until Hassan Whiteside missed one of his two free throws with three seconds to go. The Raptors, trailing by three, had to go the full length of the court with no timeouts. Lowry took the inbounds pass and let it fly from half-court, and he nailed it, sending the game to overtime. Unfortunately, that just delayed the inevitable as the Heat pulled away in OT, winning 102-96.





Justin Smoak matched Kyle Lowry’s shot and then did one better. With the Blue Jays trailing 1-0 in the ninth inning, Smoak tied the game with his first home run of the season. But he wasn’t done. In the tenth inning Smoak hit a walk-off home run and it was game over.

