The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

The P.K. Subban goal that never happened. For a moment it looked like the Nashville Predators had scored first in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final and taken a 1-0 lead in a game they would mostly dominate. But the goal was waived off after a controversial challenge by the Penguins. The referees ruled that Filip Forsberg’s right skate came up off the ice before he handled the puck as it passed the blue line, making him offside. Many felt it was not clear that his skate was off the ice. In addition, it appears that the puck first hits Forsberg’s stick before crossing the blue line, which would have been onside. Instead of being up 1-0, the Preds were still tied and the Pens would score three goals over the next 13 minutes (read more here).

Bryce Harper charges the mound and punches were thrown. Things got ugly between the Washington Natonals and San Francisco Giants when Hunter Strickland hit Harper with a pitch. After a brief pause, Harper charged the mound and both players appeared to land punches. On a side note, Giants catcher Buster Posey is coming under fire for just watching as Harper charged the mound (read more here).

The Jake Guentzel goal. The Penguins went more than 35 minutes without registering a single shot as the Predators dominated the second period and much of the third period, erased a 3-0 deficit, and tied the game at 3-3. But when the Penguins finally took another shot, they made the most of it as Guentzel beat Pekka Rinne with what turned out to be the game-winning goal. The Pens would later add an empty-net goal and won 5-3.

