The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are back. After looking like shells of their regular-season selves for most of the first four games of the Western Conference Finals, Curry and Green woke up in Game 5 and the Warriors fended off elimination. Curry had 31 points in the 120-111 win and Green played with his more typical fire and emotion. The two also combined on both ends for these two points early which was very Warriors.





Bryce Harper went upper-deck with a moon-shot home run. MLB’s Statcast measured this blast at 434 feet and that feels low. This is an absolute no-doubter from the reigning MVP.

The dunk of the day came on the PGA Tour. Kevin Chappell doesn’t get any bonus points for hitting his second shot on the 10th hole at Colonial into the hole on the fly, but he should. Chappell was 158 yards out and hit his shot exactly 158 yards, dunking the ball on the fly.





