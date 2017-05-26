The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday:

The Chris Kunitz goal. The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to the Stanley Cup Final thanks to Kunitz’s goal in double-overtime.

The LeBron James three-pointer. With this three-pointer, LeBron passed Michael Jordan as the all-time leading scorer in NBA playoffs history.

The Kyrie Irving handle. It is sometimes easy to forget that the Cleveland Cavaliers are not a one-man team. But Irving has a habit of reminding us in the playoffs, showing off some of the best moves in the NBA.

