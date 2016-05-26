The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

The Sharks are on to the Stanley Cup Final with nifty netminding. San Jose beat the Blues 5-2 in Game 6 to win the Western Conference Finals. With the Sharks up 2-0 midway through the second period, it looked like the Blues were going to cut the lead to one when Martin Jones stopped Jori Lehtera’s point-blank shot. The Sharks would eventually jump out to a 4-0 lead and it was game over.





The Cavs righted the ship at home. Just when it looked like the Cavaliers were vulnerable after two-straight losses, they blew out the Raptors 116-78 in Game 5 and are now one win from the NBA Finals. The Cavs’ Big 3 each scored at least 23 points and Kevin Love and LeBron James connected on this long-range bomb as Cleveland jumped out to a 65-34 halftime lead.

Wake Forrest outfielder climbs a videoboard to rob a home run. We are closing in on the College World Series and most big schools are now in their conference tournaments. In the first-round of the ACC Tournament, Louisville beat Wake Forest 9-5, but it was Wake’s Stuart Fairchild who wowed the fans. Fairchild climbed a videoboard in the outfield to rob Louisville of a home run.





