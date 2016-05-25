The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

The Warriors are now on the brink of elimination. The Thunder beat the Warriors 118-94 and are now one game away from advancing to the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant (26 points, 11 rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (36 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) led the way. But just as importantly, the Warriors are stopping Stephen Curry on the defensive end. Curry was held to 19 points on 6-20 shooting including 2-10 from 3-point range. This one replay from TNT shows how the Warriors were able to stop the 2-time MVP. Notice how many different players touch Curry in just this short sequence and how he is never moving without being checked.





Draymond Green is under fire again. Did Draymond Green trip Enes Kanter leading to a fast break for the Warriors? That is the question a lot of people are wondering today. It sure looks like Green tripped Kanter on purpose. Normally this isn’t a huge deal except it comes one day after Green got a reprieve from the NBA by not being suspended for his kick to the groin of Steven Adams. That reprieve came with a stiff warning. While this probably won’t be enough to warrant a suspension it sure does raise some eyebrows.





Here is a replay (via CJ Fogler).

The Lightning need more defenders to stop Sidney Crosby. The Eastern Conference Finals are now tied 3-3 after the Penguins beat the Lightning 5-2 in a game that wasn’t that close. The game-clincher came from Crosby late in the second period when Patric Hornqvist pokes the puck away from the Bolts and then Crosby went 1-on-3, fending off multiple checks, and slamming home the goal to make it 3-0.





