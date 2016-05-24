The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

Nobody beats the Biz! The Eastern Conference Finals, which were supposed to be a walkover for the Cavaliers is now a series as the Raptors tied it up 2-2 with a 105-99 win in Game 2. The Cavs suddenly look vulnerable and a lot of that has to to do with the emergence of Bismack Biyombo who started just 22 games in the regular season but has been a defensive difference-maker in this series. He had 14 rebounds in Game 4 and now has 40 rebounds in the last two games combined. He also had 3 blocks including this one on Kevin Love which earned Biyombo a finger wag.





A little baseball broke out in the NHL playoffs. The Sharks won the pivotal Game 5 on the road, 6-3, to take a 3-2 lead in the series and are now one win away from the Stanley Cup Final. But it was Troy Brouwer of the Blues with the goal of the game. After Martin Jones swatted away one Blues shot, Brouwer took a swing at the puck as it was still about a foot above the ice and slammed it into the back of the net.





Hunter Pence with the odd-looking walk-off win. With 2 outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the score tied 0-0, it looked like the Giants and Padres were headed to extra innings when Pence popped up a weak fly ball to shallow right field. Even Pence was disgusted with the result as he left the batter’s box. But this is baseball and there are places on the field where there are no players and when a ball gets high enough and players get confused, strange things can happen. This includes the Padres letting the ball drop and the runner on first going all the way around the bases to score the winning run.

