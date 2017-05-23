The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday:

The Kevin Durant double block. The Golden State Warriors will play in the NBA Finals for the third straight year as they easily swept the Kawhi Leonard-less San Antonio Spurs. The big play was Durant’s chase-down block that was LeBronesque. In fact, Durant upped the level of difficulty by blocking the shot twice.

Colton Sissons sends the Preds to the Stanley Cup Final. In 25 career playoff games, Sissons, had 2 career goals. In Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, he scored a hat trick, including the eventual game-winner with six minutes to go. His third goal — that was essentially short-handed as the Preds had just finished killing a penalty — broke a 3-3 tie. However, thanks to some confusion over who scored his second, fans were not immediately aware it was a hat trick, leading to a delayed throwing of the hats. The Predators added two empty-netters and won 6-3.

Phillies fan makes diving catch to save fellow fans. Take a bow, Philles fan! You just made today’s top plays.

Your browser does not support iframes.

NOW WATCH: John Cena reveals how he stays in incredible fighting shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.