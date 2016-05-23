The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

Draymond Green is in danger of being suspended for this kick. The Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Golden State Warriors 133-105 to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals. More importantly, the Warriors are in danger of having to play Game 4 without Green, who kicked Steven Adams in the groin for the second time this series. There are 3 possibilities here: 1) Green didn’t mean to swing his leg and it was a complete accident; 2) Green did flail on purpose but was not aiming for that spot; or 3) Green meant to kick Adams in a very sensitive area. It is hard to watch this and not think it is Nos. 2 or 3, and a lot of people see No. 3. If that’s what the NBA sees, Green will be suspended.





Rory McIlroy hit a 3-wood he’ll never forget. The Irish Open may not mean much on the U.S. side of the pond, but it means the world to Irishman Rory McIlroy and on Sunday he put it all on the line with one swing. Up by 1 stroke on the final hole and needing only a par, McIlroy went for the green with his second shot on the Par 5 from more than 250 yards. McIlroy not only cleared the water with ease, but he landed the shot within three feet for an easy eagle and the win.





The bank was open for the Lightning. The Lightning avoided going down 3-2 in their series by tying the Penguins with just over three minutes left in regulation. Then, less than a minute into overtime, Jason Garrison’s shot banked into the goal for the game winner, off the back of his teammate, Tyler Johnson. So it is Johnson that actually gets credit for a game-winning overtime goal and his stick never even came close to touching the puck, and now it is the Lightning that are one game away from the Stanley Cup Final.





