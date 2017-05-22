The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday:

Avery Bradley’s game-winning three-pointer. After the Boston Celtics lost by 44 in Game 2, lost their star point guard, Isaiah Thomas, for the rest of the season, and fell behind by 21 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3, it seemed like we were destined for an ugly sweep. But the Celtics came roaring back in the second half and picked up a season-saving win when Bradley sank a go-ahead three-pointer with just 0.1 seconds to go.

Jason Day’s missed putt. Day picked a heckuva time to three-putt for the first time at the Byron Nelson Championship. On the first hole of the playoff, Day missed a four-footer that would have sent the tournament to a 74th hole. Instead, he pulled it left and Billy Horschel picked up the win.

James Hahn’s near-miracle on the 72nd hole. Hahn needed an eagle on the final hole for a shot at a playoff and nearly pulled off the miracle when his second shot from 119 yards lipped out.

The Sidney Crosby assist bonus. The Pittsburgh Penguins spanked the Ottawa Senators in Game 5, 7-0. So, the sixth goal, by Phil Kessel, early in the third period, was fairly meaningless in the grand scheme of things. But the pass from Crosby is worth seeing again. Crosby peaks at Kessel before receiving his feed and then no-looks the puck, back-handed and through the crease.

