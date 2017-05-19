The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday:

Corey Perry’s lucky OT winner. The Nashville Predators erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period of Game 4 against the Anaheim Ducks, including the game-tying goal with 35 seconds to go in regulation. But about ten minutes into overtime, Perry was just trying to feed a teammate in front of the net when P.K. Subban deflected the pass right into his own net. It was a huge break as the Ducks evened the series at 2-2.

Julio Teheran hits Jose Bautista. One day after Bautista flipped his bat on a home run and then later seemingly apologised, Teheran hit Bautista with a pitch. According to ESPN, the pitch was 96 mph, Teheran’s fastest pitch in two seasons. It also shows that while Major League Baseball is well over 100 years old, it is still struggling to grow up.

Patrick Reed from way downtown. In the opening round of the Byron Nelson Classic, Reed had the putt of the day, nailing one from 64 feet that had to go up and over a ridge in the green.

