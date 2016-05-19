The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

People are still trying to figure out how this shot went in. The Golden State Warriors evened up their series with the Oklahoma City Thunder at a game apiece with a 118-91 win. Along the way came this surreal shot by Andre Iguodala that starts with Russell Westbrook actually making a good defensive play and ends with Iguodala throwing up a no-look spinner that seems to be released from about shoulder-high. Even the replays don’t seem to answer the simple question, “how?”





Daniel Sturridge deserved a better fate after this shot. Sevilla beat Liverpool in the Europa League final 3-1 but it was Daniel Sturridge who had the goal of the match in the losing effort. From just inside the box on the left side, Sturridge curled in a shot with the outside of his left foot. There isn’t a lot of power on the shot, but the precision and the curve is gorgeous.





Juan Lagares channeled his inner-Willie Mays. The Mets lost 7-1 to the Nationals, but Lagares was showing off his Gold Glove in center field, and robbing Daniel Murphy of an extra-base hit.

Your browser does not support iframes.



A Stephen Curry Bonus. The Warriors put away the Thunder with a 15-2 run in the third quarter in which Curry scored all 15 points. He was feeling so good that he even took time to stare down Serge Ibaka after releasing one three-pointer, long before the ball actually went into the basket. That’s cold. That’s also some serious basketball confidence.





A Kevin Durant Bonus. Durant has earned a reputation over the last couple of seasons of being a bit surly, something that is most likely just a competitive fire that few understand. But it doesn’t help when he is cursing out a teammate after scoring a basket just because the teammate, Dion Waiters, didn’t pass the ball to KD sooner. Was Durant just joking? You be the judge.





