The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

The Cavs thumped the Raptors and LeBron hurt a basketball. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 115-84 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in a game that was never close. The Cavs came out focused and seemed to have a little extra emphasis on everything they did and that included LeBron James dunking a basketball. LeBron finished with 24 points.





If Kyrie Irving continues to play like this, the Raptors’ season is already over. LeBron is going to LeBron but the big star of the night for the Cavs was Irving who dazzled and dished his way to 27 points and five assists. The big moment came late in the first half when he drew oohs and ahhs with this behind-the-back move for a layup.





Adrian Beltre hit a 430-foot home run off of one knee. Today’s players may not have the same hitting talents as some of the players hitting 60 home runs annually in the 1990s and 2000s, but there are some players today who are just as big and just as strong. Beltre is strong. He is so strong, he can hit a no-doubt home run 430 feet to straight-away center field off of one knee.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Unusual base-hit bonus. Brandon Phillips of the Cincinnati Reds had one of the more unusual hits in their 13-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians. The pitch initially broke his bat and as he continued to swing, the bat hit the ball a second time. This caused the ball slice away from the fielder even though he pulled the ball to the left side of the infield. It was reminiscent of T.C. Chen in the final round of the 1985 U.S. Open, who double-hit a chip shot, costing him a chance to win a major.

Your browser does not support iframes.



