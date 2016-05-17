The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

Thunder shock the Warriors in Game 1 with missed travelling call. The Warriors held a 13-point lead at halftime and it looked like they would cruise to an easy Game 1 win in the Western Conference Finals. But OKC dominated in the second half and got a little help. With 22.6 seconds to go, Golden State scored to close the game to three points. Russell Westbrook took the ball up the court and then stopped to call a timeout, only it was pretty clear to everybody that he dragged his pivot foot a couple of feet before calling timeout. Well, it was pretty clear to everybody except the official. No travel was called. The timeout was granted. The Thunder went on to win 108-102.





Sidney Crosby ends scoring drought with first career playoff overtime goal. The Penguins evened up their series with the Lightning at a game apiece with Crosby’s first career game-winning overtime goal in the playoffs. Crosby had not scored in eight straight games, but he came through just 40 seconds into the extra period when it looked like the Bolts had a turnover and instead gave the Pens a 3-on-1 break. Bryan Rust dropped the puck back to Crosby and it was good night, game over.





Brad Ausmus got ejected and had a meltdown. In the fourth inning of the Tigers’ 10-8 win over the Twins, Detroit’s Nick Castellanos was called out on strikes. Ausmus came out to argue and Fox Sports North caught the earlier part of the exchange live on air, including a lot of foul language by Ausmus. He then proceeded to cover home plate with his warm up and even tossed his cap for good measure as he stormed off the field in a managerial rage from a bygone era. Here is the clean version of the tirade. The uncensored version can be seen below.

Here is the argument as it aired live (WARNING: video contains adult language):





