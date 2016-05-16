The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

The Rangers and Blue Jays brawl with actual punches being thrown. In what was likely a carryover from Jose Bautista’s bat-flip-heard-around-the-world during last October’s playoffs, rookie pitcher Matt Bush — just seven months after being released from prison and serving a sentence for nearly killing somebody during a drunk driving incident — hit Bautista with what looked like an intentional pitch in the eighth inning. Bautista then slid hard into second base to break up a double-play, but possibly also to send a message of his own. Things then got ugly very quickly as second baseman Roughned Odor shoved Bautista and then landed a haymaker to Bautista’s chin and the brawl was on (replays of the punch can be seen at the 0:55 mark).

Lacrosse Hail Mary sends game to overtime. The Boston Cannons beat the Rochester Rattlers 15-14 in overtime in their Major League Lacross match. The game only made it to overtime thanks to this 80-yard shot as time expired by Brodie Merrill.

The Toronto Raptors are going to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Raptors finished off the Heat in Game 7 with a lot of help from Bismack Biyombo. Filling in for the injured Jonas Valanciunas, Biyombo thrived against the Heat’s smaller lineup, scoring 17 points on 6-8 shooting and grabbing 16 rebounds. He also played with a ton of emotion that the rest of the Raptors seemed to thrive off of.

