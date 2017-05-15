The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

YouTube/NBALife Kawhi Leonard injured his ankle landing on Zaza Pachulia.

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday:

Kawhi Leonard landed on Zaza Pachulia. The Golden State Warriors overcame a 25-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs and win Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The pivotal moments came in the third quarter when Leonard injured his already sore ankle when got tangled up with a teammate. Shortly after that, with the Spurs still up 21, Leonard injured his ankle again when Pachulia was defending a shot and got his own foot under Leonard who landed on it and twisted his ankle. Leonard had to leave the game and the Warriors went on an 18-0 run. Leonard did not return to the game.

Rafa Cabrera Bello’s historic albatross. With the help of a fortunate bounce, Bello become the first player to ever get a double-eagle on the Par-5 16th at the Players Championship. Bello’s second shot from the fairway his a mound in front of the green just right and shot straight towards the hole. It rolled in and the crowd erupted.

The Byron Buxton catch. The Twins lost to the Indians 8-3 on Sunday, but Buxton had the play of the day as he robbed Carlos Santana, running full speed into the center field wall.

The Derek Jeter bonus. The Yankees retired Jeter’s No. 2 on Sunday. This had many going down memory lane with most people starting at his most iconic moment, the flip to get Jason Giambi at the plate during the 2001 playoffs.

