The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have eliminated the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder will meet the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals after a weird Game 6 against the Spurs. The game was a blowout for three quarters, with the Thunder building a 28-point lead. But a 21-6 run cut the lead to 13 with five minutes to go and suddenly it seemed like we had a game. That is, until Kevin Durant took matters into his own hands, throwing down a monster, 2-handed slam for a little more breathing room. The Thunder went on to win 113-99.





Walter Montoya dialling long-distance in the Copa Libertadores. Rosario Central, a club out of Argentina, picked up a 1-0 win in the Copa Libertadores, the biggest soccer competition among South American clubs and they did in grand fashion. Midfielder Walter Montoya provided all the scoring with this gorgeous long-distance blast (via YouTube/Futbol y Goles).





Now this is how to end a no-hitter. We have to go all the way to the New Jersey Athletic Conference and the final day of the regular season for tiny Kean College from Union and Hillside, New Jersey. Junior Richie Ferguson tossed a no-hitter, but he needed some help on the final out as second baseman Ryan Reitmeyer made a diving stop to take away a base hit and preserve the no-no (via Kean College).





