The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Warren Little/Getty Images Sergio Garcia waves to the crowd after hitting a hole-in-one at the Players Championship.

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday:

The Sergio Garcia ace. Garcia is having quite a season. One month after winning his first major at the Masters, Garcia became just the 8th player to hit a hole-in-one at the famous No. 17 island green during the Players Championship.

The Dustin Johnson putt. Johnson finished second at least week’s Well Fargo Championship, his first tournament since having to pull out of the Masters because of an injury. That, and his No. 1 ranking made him the betting favourite at the Players Championship even though he has never performed well at TPC Sawgrass. It doesn’t help when he has putts like this. DJ shot 1-under and is four shots back after the first round.

The John Guidetti miss. In the second leg of the semifinal of the Europa League, Celta Vigo was tied with Manchester United in stoppage time. Vigo needed one goal to advance to the final. In the 96th minute, with just seconds to go until the final whistle, Guidetti missed an empty net and Manchester United is on to face Ajax in the final.

The Little League home run bonus. Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has a reputation as one of the best fielders in baseball. And yet, for the second time this week, Kiermaier overran a ground ball allowing the batter to circle the bases and score, also known as a “Little League home run.”

