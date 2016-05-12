The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

Max Scherzer strikes out 20 against his old team. Prior to the 2014 season, Max Scherzer rejected a $144 million contract extension with the Detroit Tigers. Afterwards, the team basically threw him under the bus by blaming the failed negotiations on him. After the season, he signed a $210 million deal with the Nationals and Wednesday, he tied the MLB record by striking out 20 Tigers in a single game. Here is the final K.

Your browser does not support iframes.



MVP! MVP! Last season, the Warriors started the playoffs 5-0. They lost their first game of the postseason on the night Stephen Curry received his MVP award. He mentioned that after winning the award this year, so you knew Curry and Co. were going to be extra focused on Wednesday night and they were. Curry had 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Warriors eliminated the Trail Blazers 125-121 in five games. The big moment came early as Curry capped a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer after falling out of bounds to save the ball. And don’t sleep on the two fans sitting in the corner who catch Curry and shove him back into play.





The White Sox bullpen catcher made one of the catches of the year. The life of a bullpen catcher is pretty good. They are not good enough to play in the big leagues, but they get to put on a big-league uniform everyday, watch a lot of baseball, and play catch for a living. White Sox bullpen catcher Adam Ricks got his moment in the sun on Wednesday, literally, catching Brett Lawrie’s home run … with his bare hand!

Your browser does not support iframes.



