The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Russell Westbrook kept playing and the Thunder take a big lead. The Oklahoma City Thunder are now one game away from the Western Conference Finals and a possible date with the Golden State Warriors thanks to Westbrook and a missed call by the officials. With less than ten seconds to go and the Thunder up by one, Westbrook took an inbounds pass, drove to the basket, got the layup and a foul on LaMarcus Aldridge who, for some reason, tried to stop Westbrook with his gluteus maximus. But did the refs miss an earlier foul on Kawhi Leonard? It sure looks like it. Instead of a 3-point play and a 4-point lead, Westbrook should have been sent to the line for two free throws and the Spurs would have had a shot to tie.





The Penguins are going to the conference finals. In a wild game, the Capitals, down 3-2 in the series, were down 3-0 to the Penguins in Game 6. They came back to tie the game with the final goal coming on a power play in the third period after back-to-back-to-back delay-of-game penalties in which the puck went into the stands. And then in overtime, the Caps made a wild save when a defenceman slid and somehow blocked a shot that everybody thought was going in the net. But just when it looked like it was the Capitals’ night, Nick Bonino scored to end the game and the series.





The Twins ball boy made the catch and the save of the night. You won’t find this play in the box score, but in the ninth inning against the Orioles, a Twins ball boy made a diving grab on a screaming line drive that looked destined to nail a fan in the front row. Impressive!

Riley Curry bonus. Stephen Curry accepted his second MVP award on Tuesday and once again, his daughter Riley stole the show by letting somebody in the audience know she has her eyes on them (via Bleacher Report).





