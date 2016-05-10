The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

Stephen Curry is back! Technically, Curry returned to action in Game 4. But he didn’t really start to return until the second half, and needed overtime to announce his return with authority. Curry had 11 points at the half, including 0-8 on 3-pointers, and 13 points at the end of three quarters. But then he scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to heat up, and an NBA-record 17 points in overtime as the Warriors beat the Trail Blazers 132-125. One of his two 3-pointers in OT left Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen speechless.





A bad look for Bryce Harper in a big Nationals win. Harper did a terrible job on Monday as he first got ejected in the ninth inning of a tie game (0:12 mark of the video below) and then later, as the Nats were celebrating a walk-off win, he ran on to the field, pointed at the umpire and yelled “f*** you!” clear as day (1:20 mark of the video below). Harper had been beefing with the umpires most of the game, nearly getting ejected after striking out in the fourth inning. Justified or not, he can’t get ejected in the ninth inning of a tie game and it will be interesting to see if he faces punishment from MLB for his actions after the game.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Dwyane Wade’s shot did what? In overtime in their own game, the Heat had a chance to seal their win and even the series when Wade drove to the basket looking to increase their lead to six with less than a minute to go. Wade’s layup went off the glass, off the rim, and then somehow came to a complete stop on the back of the rim. Instead of a 6-point lead, it was a jump ball. Luckily for the Heat, they still held on for a 94-87 win (you can see more here).





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.