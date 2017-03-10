The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

The Barcelona comeback. With seven minutes to play in the second leg of Barcelona’s knockout stage matchup against Paris Saint-Germain, they found themselves down two goals on aggregate. PSG also held the tiebreaker with more away goals meaning Barςa needed three more goals to advance. An impossible task. But in the 88th minute Neymar scored on a gorgeous free kick. Three minutes later, Neymar scored again, this time on a penalty kick after Luis Suarez went down in the box drawing a foul. At that point, Barcelona couldn’t be stopped. Sure enough, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Sergi Roberto scored on a beautiful pass into the box and Barcelona had completed the greatest comeback in Champions League history.

The Tim Tebow debut. Tebow made his spring training debut for the New York Mets, serving as the designated hitter in a split-squad game against the Boston Red Sox. In his first at bat he struck out looking. He later hit into double play. In his third at bat he got hit by a pitch, but was later doubled off first base when he wandered a little too far from the bag on a line drive. He closed out his debut with another strikeout in the eighth inning. On the first strikeout, Tebow got caught looking on a pitch he disagreed with.

The Christian Pulisic goal. Borussia Dortmund entered the second leg of their knockout stage matchup against Benfica trailing 1-0. Their comeback was a little easier than Barcelona’s as Dortmund won the second match 4-0, winning the matchup 4-1 on aggregate. The big goal came from Pulisic, the 18-year-old American with the weight of his country’s soccer future on his shoulders. He scored in the 59th minute to put Dortmund up 2-1 on aggregate, his first career Champions League goal, and it was a beauty.







PULISIC! What a finish, and what a moment to get your 1st career Champions League goal! @cpulisic_10 #UCL #BVBSLB https://t.co/GADtrg7qBT

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2017

