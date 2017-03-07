The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

The Isaiah Thomas big mistake. The Phoenix Suns beat the Boston Celtics at the buzzer by making two shots in the final four seconds without the help of any timeouts. After Isaiah Thomas missed one of two free throws, Eric Bledsoe went coast-to-coast to tie the game. But then the Celtics made a huge mistake. On the ensuing inbounds, Thomas was going to let the pass bounce a little to save some time on the clock. Seeing this, Marquese Chriss came up and knocked the ball away from Thomas. Tyler Ulis grabbed the ball and sunk the game-winner at the buzzer.

The NASCAR mistakes. Just like a week ago at Daytona, two leaders at Atlanta Motor Speedway lost their leads in the final laps. However, this time, insterad of running out of gas, both leaders made huge mistakes. Kevin Harvick had dominated the track all day, leading 293 laps. But with 12 laps to go, and knowing NASCAR had been cracking down on speeding in the pits, he got a speeding penalty on pit road and was dropped to the back of the pack. That gave Kyle Larson the lead. However, Larson inexplicably changed his strategy in the final laps, taking the high line on the track after taking the low line most of the day. That opened the door for Brad Keselowski to easily take the lead with six to go. He held on for the win.

The jersey save. The Sharks lost to the Wild, 3-1, but the play of the game came from Sharks goalie Martin Jones. In the first period, Chris Stewart got the puck to the left of the net and fired a one-timer up high. When the puck disappeared, Stewart threw his hands up assuming he had scored. It turns out that the puck somehow got stopped by Jones’ jersey, just catching the back collar and going inside the jersey. Weird.







