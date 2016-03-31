The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

But aren’t the Warriors ruining the fundamentals of basketball? There are some who believe that the Golden State Warriors are ruining basketball because there is a feeling that all they do is shoot three-pointers and are eschewing the finer points of the game. Of course, those who actually watch the Warriors play know this couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, there might not be a more fundamentally sound team in the NBA and they are certainly one of the best passing teams. The latter was on display in this play which looks like something straight out of a Dr. James Naismith instructional manual in which four passes leads to four Warriors touching the ball and an easy 2-point basket. Oh by the way, the Warriors won in overtime to improve to 68-7.





Manny Machado is ready for the regular season. We may be in the golden era of defensive third basemen in Major League Baseball and there is nobody better than Orioles third sacker, Manny Machado. And while players like Yoenis Cespedes are refusing to pick up baseballs sitting on the ground just inches from their feet, Machado is out there diving and throwing out players from his knees like it is no big deal.





The Flyers beat the best team in the NHL in a shootout. Beating the best team in the NHL is a nice achievement. And beating the best team in the NHL in a shootout is newsworthy. But few outside of Philadelphia may realise just how significant it was for the Flyers to beat their division-rivals, the Capitals, in a shootout. The Flyers are notoriously the worst team in the NHL in shootouts, but thanks to saves like this one from Steve Mason, they got over the hump on Wednesday night (via The Goalie Guild).





