The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

A Rookie of the Year dunk. Karl-Anthony Towns is going to win the Rookie of the Year of the award and he just had his signature moment. KAT went to his left and drove the lane against the Phoenix Suns, then switched back to his right hand to throw down a monster jam while being fouled. The T-Wolves went on to win 121-116 (via Fox Sports).





Jonathan Quick made what some are calling the Save of the Year. It is hard to bestow the title of Save of the Year on one stop in a 5-2 loss, but that is what is being whispered in the NHL world after Jonathan Quick stoned Logan Couture with his paddle while doing a split. Couture was so sure he had scored, he briefly throws his arms up in celebration (via the NHL).





Everything is going well for Russell Westbrook. In an anticipated battle of division leaders, the Oklahoma City Thunder easily handled the Raptors in Toronto, 119-100. Along the way Russell Westbrook recorded his 16th triple-double of the season with 26 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds. That leaves him one short of Magic Johnson for the most in a season over the last 30 years. It was also his seventh of the month, tying Michael Jordan’s single-month record. Things are going so well for Westbrook right now, that even when he misses a free throw, other teams don’t box him out and he just swoops in and tips in his own miss.





Cute kid bonus. With three minutes to go, the Knicks and Pelicans were tied at 85-85. Two minutes later, New Orleans was up 92-85 and pulling away. That’s when a kid came out of nowhere to run onto the court to give Carmelo Anthony a hug. According to the announcers, the kid was sitting about halfway up in the arena and security just let him go back to his seat.





