The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

Syracuse is still dancing, even without a shoe. Syracuse found themselves down early in their Elite 8 matchup against top-seeded Virginia, but in a sign of things to come, it was just ‘Cuse’s night. Trailing by 12 late in the first half, Tyler Lydon lost his shoe when his foot got stepped on. However, he stuck with the play, eventually got the ball back, and drained a big three-pointer. Syracuse was still down 15 at the half, but went on a 25-4 run in the middle of the second half and eventually won 68-62.





Jason Day is the new No. 1 golfer in the world thanks to shots like this. Day needed to take down Rory McIlroy in the semi-finals and then Louis Oosthuizen in the finals to win the WGC Match Play in Austin. After beating McIlroy, Day was up four with five holes to go when he went target hunting, putting his approach on the 14th within a few feet of the hole. When Oosthuizen couldn’t sink his third shot from just off the green, his hat came off conceding the hole, and Day was the champion.





Eric Staal with a gorgeous 1-handed goal. In what could be a playoff preview, the Penguins beat the Rangers 3-2 in overtime. But despite the loss, the Rangers showed why they went out and obtained Eric Staal in a trade, as he scored twice, including this one-hander with a defender draped all over him.





