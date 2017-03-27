The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday:

The Tar Heels game-winning shot. North Carolina beat Kentucky, 75-73, in a thrilling finish. Kentucky’s star freshman Malik Monk hit a pair of huge three-pointers in the final minute, including one to tie the game with ten seconds to go. Roy Williams elected to not call a timeout and Kentucky coach John Calipari later said he regretted not calling one. Instead, UNC pushed the ball up court and Luke Maye hit the game-winner from just inside the three-point line with 0.3 seconds left on the clock. Maye, coming off the bench, had a career-high 17 points.

The South Carolina non-travel. The Gamecocks are going to the first Final Four in school history after not even making the tournament in each of the previous ten seasons. The game was still in doubt with just under a minute to go when the Gators scored a basket and drew a foul for a three-point play to cut the lead to two. But on the ensuing inbounds pass, South Carolina threw the ball the length of the court. Guard Duane Notice hauled the pass in and was eventually fouled. But did he travel? It sure seemed like it, but it was not called. The foul shots would start a 7-2 run for South Carolina to end the game.

The Hideto Tanihara ace. Dustin Johnson beat John Rahm in the final of the WGC Dell Match Play event in Austin after earlier in the day beating Tanihara in the semifinals. But it was Tanihara who had the shot of the day in the consolation round when he aced the seventh hole.







???? ACE ALERT ???? Hideto Tanihara collects the fourth ace in @DellMatchPlay history. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/8Opgn6KR5V

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 26, 2017

