The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

The Kansas dunk off of a ref. Kansas blew out Purdue, 98-66, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and they got some help from a referee. With time running out in the first half, and Purdue hoping to cut a 5-point deficit even further, Lagerald Vick deflected a pass. The ball was heading out of bounds and would have gone back to Purdue, but the ball bounced off a ref and went back to Vick. That led to a fast-break dunk for Kansas. Instead of Purdue being within two or three at the half, Kansas upped their lead to seven and never looked back.

The crazy high school buzzer-beater. It was a night of crazy buzzer-beaters in high school state tournaments. This one comes from Powers North Central in Michigan’s Class D semifinal. They entered the game on an 81-game winning streak, the longest in the nation, but found themselves in double-overtime and trailing by one in the closing seconds. Central, after nearly getting a 5-second violation on the inbounds, got it in with one player whipping a pass to the basket from half-court. Senior guard Seth Polfus fumbled the pass, but got it back under control in time to just throw the ball at the basket and it went in.

The other crazy high school buzzer-beater. This one comes from the Minnesota Class A quarterfinals where Central Minnesota Christian tied the game with a layup with three seconds to go. But North Woods sophomore Cade Goggleye took the inbounds pass, and from beyond the mid-court stripe, banked in the game-winner.





The craziest ending you will ever see. Powers North Central wins Class D state semifinal 84-83 in double overtime at the the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/kkZiLMa9ww

— Tony Garcia (@RealTonyGarcia) March 24, 2017

Cade Goggleye drains the game-winning buzzer-beater to win it for Central Minnesota Christian in the Minnesota state quarterfinals. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/6F3G8tL1Y2

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2017

