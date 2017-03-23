The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

The Team USA win at the WBC. Team USA won their first World Baseball Classic with an 8-0 win over Puerto Rico in the final. The story of the tournament was how other countries were having so much more fun than the United States. But don’t tell that to Team USA as they seemed to be having some fun after the final out (via ESPN).

The Cleveland Cavaliers defence. The Cavs got blown out by the Nuggets 126-113 and have dropped to just 5-7 in March with their lead over Boston for the 1-seed down to one game. LeBron James had a plus-minus of -30, the third-worst of his career and most of the problems were on the defensive end. It is hard to stop the other team when you keep giving up wide open shots. And we mean, WIDE open (via ESPN).

The Rory McIlroy 410-yard drive. Since the Dell Match Play tournament moved to Austin it has become arguably the most fun stop on the PGA Tour outside of the majors. Rory McIlroy added to that fun factor with a 410-yard drive on Day 1, a drive that nearly hit a golf cart and a woman, both of whom were in area that is not expected to see drives land.







