The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

The Sidney Crosby one-handed goal. In the Penguins 3-1 win over the Sabres, Crosby scored his league-leading 41st goal and it was a beauty. You really need to see the replay from behind the net to appreciate it, but once you see that, you see that Crosby scored the goal on a one-handed wrister.

The Brook Lopez game-winner. It was quite a night for the Lopez twins. The Nets picked up just their 14th win of the season when Brook hit the game-winner at the buzzer.

The Robin Lopez-Serge Ibaka punches. While most NBA “fights” are just pushing and yelling signifying little, this one was different. With both players boxing out, Lopez got upset when Ibaka hit him in the back with an elbow. Things escalated quickly from there with both players throwing punches. Luckily, the big punches just missed their targets.

HOW DOES A HUMAN BEING DO THIS? pic.twitter.com/aN1GWI1VZl

— NHL (@NHL) March 22, 2017

Brook Lopez for the win at the buzzer! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/UII8xNtvDj

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2017

