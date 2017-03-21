The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

The Thunder-Warriors scuffle and Stephen Curry dagger. Near the end of the first-half in the latest instalment of the Thunder-Warriors rivalry, Curry and Thunder guard Semaj Christon got into a shoving match over position on a jump ball. According to some former NBA players working the game for TNT, Curry broke an unwritten rule by trying to take a spot already established by Christon. They speculated that it was an intentional move out of disrespect, leading to both teams getting into a shoving match and having to be separated. Curry got the last laugh on the subsequent jump ball when Klay Thompson hit him deep down the court and Curry drained a three at the buzzer before sprinting to the locker room (read more here).

The UT Arlington half-court, underhanded assist. UT Arlington won a second-round game in the NIT, 85-69 over Akron. The win was marked by several snazzy passes and subsequent dunks or three-pointers. None were snazzier than this underhanded pass from mid-court and past four defenders by Erick Neal.

The Kia Nurse heat check. UConn keeps rolling, winning their 108th game in a row with their 30-point win over Syracuse in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament. UConn scored 94 points despite only picking up 8 points in the fourth quarter. That’s because Kia Nurse did all of her damage in the first three quarters. She scored 29 points including 9 three-pointers. In the first half alone she had 26 points with 8-10 threes. Her final points came early in the third quarter when she banked in a three. Even she was amazed by her own heat check.









