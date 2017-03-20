The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

The Northwestern blown call. Northwestern, playing their first-ever NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, were the media darlings of the Big Dance. That run came to an end with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga and with a little help from the officials. The Wildcats had cut an 18-point lead to just five and were about to cut it even further when a dunk attempt by Northwestern was blocked. Unfortunately for Northwestern, the officials missed that the defender had reached through the hoop for the block. Head coach Chris Collins ran on to the court to argue and got a technical foul and Northwestern lost all their momentum.

The Destiny Slocum overhead heave. Are you sitting down? You might want to sit down for this one. As the clock was winding down in the first half of the NCAA women’s tournament game between Maryland and West Virginia, Slocum took an inbounds pass and heaved the ball down the court with a two-handed, overhead shot. It went in. Just like they drew it up. Maryland went on to win 83-56.

The Phil Kessel-Patric Hornqvist alley-oop goal. Penguins teammates Kessel and Hornqvist combined for what can best be described as an alley-oop goal. With Kessel behind the net he flipped the puck over the net where Hornqvist took a swing and knocked it out of mid-air and into the net. Adding to the amazement of the goal is that Hornqvist was not waiting in front of the net when Kessel decided to go over the net. Rather, Hornqvist was behind the net also and skated to the front only when he saw the puck go flying. Amazing.









