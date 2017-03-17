The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

The Russell Westbrook pass. As Westbrook makes a push to average a triple-double for the season, the one stat that might have tripped him up was assists. Well, over the last four games, Westbrook has averaged 15.5 assists per game to push his season average up to 10.4 per game. His passing game is so fire right now, that he is even throwing half-court, cross-court passes between the legs of defenders. And this was the pass that gave Russ his tenth assist in what would end up being his fourth straight triple-double. Unreal.

The Vanderbilt foul. Northwestern won their first-ever NCAA Tournament game in dramatic fashion, but they also got some help. With less than 20 seconds to go, Vandy took a one-point lead. Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis thought his team was still trailing and intentionally fouled Bryant McIntosh as he moved up the court. McIntosh hit both free throws to give Northwestern the lead and Vanderbilt would miss their potential game-winning shot (read and see more here).

The Zlatan back-heel pass. Manchester United advanced in the Europa League with a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win over Rostov. Juan Mata scored the lone goal, but it was the back-heel pass from Zlatan Ibrahimović that has the soccer world buzzing. And there was no luck involved here as Zlatan knew exactly where Mata was the entire time. On the wide view of the goal, you can see Zlatan racing up the middle of the field and twice he peeks to his left to see where Mata is going. Beautiful.





It was only a Mata of time! Man United have the lead after a beautiful flick-on from Zlatan to Juan Mata. #UEL #MUFC https://t.co/07CrpaHIbJ

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 16, 2017

