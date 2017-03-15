The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

The NCAA Tournament choke. Mount St. Mary’s won the opening game of the NCAA Tournament when they beat New Orleans 67-66 in the First Four. But the game will be better remembered for Travin Thibodeaux getting angry at his teammate, Christavious Gill, and appearing to choke him. It came when Thibodeaux appeared to get upset over not receiving a pass earlier, leading to a three-second violation. Thibodeaux confronted Gill during a timeout and when Gill tried to push Thibodeaux away, Thibodeaux put his hands around the neck of Gill and others quickly intervened (read and see more here).

The DeMarcus Cousins-Anthony Davis alley-oop. The Pelicans have now won two in a row for the first time since acquiring Cousins. Davis only had 15 points and Cousins only had 3 assists, but the two combined for this gorgeous alley-oop.

The LeBron James “charge” on Kyrie Irving. The ability to be “clutch” is less about a player elevating his or her game and more about the ability to remain calm in situations when others might panic. You can see that quality in LeBron on this play when he collides with Kyrie Irving running up the court. Despite the ball bouncing towards the sideline, James knows he has enough time to calmly help Irving up, and then go get the ball.

The Eddie Rosario throw bonus. Puerto Rico won their opening game of the second round, beating the Dominican Republic 3-1. They got out of a big jam in the first inning when the Dominican Republic loaded the bases with just one out. Rosario ended the inning on a fly-ball-double-play, nailing the runner tagging up with a perfect throw.





