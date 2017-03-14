The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

The Miguel Cabrera game-saving home run. Venezuela and Italy faced off on Monday night in a tiebreaker to decide who advanced to the second round of the World Baseball Classic. Venezuela trailed 2-1 heading into the ninth inning when Cabrera led off the inning with a solo home run, helping his country avoid elimination. They would eventually score three runs in the inning and win 4-3.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo and John Wall circus shot. Apparently it was circus-shot night in the NBA as a we have a pair of how-did-he-do-that shots from Wall and the Greek Freak.

The Brad Marchand goals. Marchand had a hat trick in the Bruins’ 6-3 win over the Canucks. The three goals ties Marchand with Sidney Crosby for the league-lead in goals at 35. All three goals were nice, including the empty netter from beyond the red line. But it is the second goal in the video below that is really special. Marchand went across the front of the net and between the legs of a defender before sliding the puck into the net off the back of his stick.

The Breckenridge moose bonus. It’s not everyday you see a moose running full speed down a ski slope while others are snowboarding. This moose was booking it also.



Your browser does not support iframes.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Golfers in Siberia played a tournament on top of a huge frozen lake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.