The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

The NASCAR rumble in Las Vegas. Three races so far in the NASCAR season and for the third time, the leader with seven laps to go was not the winner of the race. This time it was Martin Truex Jr. passing Brad Keselowski with two laps to go when the latter lost his brakes and control of his car. But what everybody was talking about after the race is what was going on with two drivers behind the leaders, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano. As the pair approached the slowing Keselowski, Busch pushed Logano low on the track. Logano’s car got loose, and when he started to come back up the track, he took out Busch. After the race, Busch went after Logano and ended up on the ground and bloodied. When Logano was asked if any punches landed, he simply said with a smile, “none to me.”

The World Baseball Classic play at the plate. The Dominican Republic advanced to the second round of the World Baseball Classic and Colombia was eliminated when the D.R. scored 7 runs in the top of the 11th inning for a 10-3 win. However, the Dominican Republic would not have gotten that far if not for Jose Bautista throwing out a potential game-winning run at the plate in bottom of the ninth inning. The play was close and two Colombian players were ejected in the aftermath, but replays showed he was out.

The Memphis Depay goal. Lyon beat Toulouse 4-0 in the French Ligue 1 with Depay scoring two second-half goals, including this stunner in the 82nd minute. Depay does not even appear to look up when he decides to go for goal from midfield with the keeper caught too far away from his net.

The Kristaps Porzingis block bonus. The lowly Knicks lost to the even lowlier Nets on Sunday, 120-112. But Porzingis continues to be a shining beacon in an otherwise dim season for the Knickerbockers. This block is just the latest example of his brilliance.



