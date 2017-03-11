The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

The Domantas Sabonis dunk. Sabonis only scored six points in Oklahoma City’s win over the San Antonio Spurs, but he made his brief appearance in the box score count. Sabonis threw down a monster dunk, turning Dewayne Dedmon into a poster.

The Andrei Vasilevskiy save. Why were the Lightning so willing to let Ben Bishop go in a trade? The 22-year-old Vasilevskiy has started just 67 games in his career and yet this is already his fourth appearance in “3 Plays.” His latest mind-blowing save was actually a two-for-one as he knocked a shot up into the air with his pad, and then swatted it away with this stick out of mid-air.

The LeBron James Dunk. James doesn’t dunk often, but when he decides to go strong, it is best to just get out of the way. Tobias Harris of the Pistons seems to have realised this in mid-air.

The assistant-coach-with-superhero-vision bonus. In the A-10 conference tournament game between George Mason and Fordham, a player lost a contact lens. Amazingly, an assistant coach for George Mason could see the lens from across the court and retrieved it. How?

