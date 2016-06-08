The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

Yordano Ventura is once again doing Yordano Ventura things. In the fifth inning of the Royals’ game against the Orioles, Ventura hit Manny Machado in the hip with a pitch. Machado charged the mound and punches were exchanged. This came after Ventura had just missed hitting Machado with a pair of pitches earlier in the game. That at bat ended with Machado yelling at Ventura. This is not Ventura’s first rodeo with this type of thing and it will be interesting to see if he gets a stiffer suspension than normal (read more here).

Auburn stays alive thanks to an incredible catch. In the best-of-3 softball College World Series, Auburn needed a win in Game 2 to stay alive. They found themselves down 7-0 early, but came all the way back to tie the game 7-7. However, in the sixth inning, it looked like Oklahoma was going to take the lead again. Instead, Tiffany Howard robbed the Sooners of a potential game-winning home run to keep the game tied and help send it to extra innings. The Tigers would later win the game in the 8th inning on a walk-off grand slam and the series is now tied 1-1.





Klay Thompson’s brother hit a walk-off home run for the Dodgers. Trayce Thompson, better known as the younger brother of one of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson, is in his second season as an outfielder for the Dodgers and is starting to make a name for himself. On Tuesday he hit a walk-off home run to give the Dodgers a 4-3 win over the Rockies and the Thompson family some good vibes heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

