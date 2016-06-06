The 3 plays from Game 2 of the NBA Finals that everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! The Golden State Warriors won Game 2 of the NBA Finals, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 110-77. Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

The Warriors are back to doing Warriors things. They say a series doesn’t start until a home team loses a game. In that case, the Cavs are still alive if they can win Game 3. But if the Warriors keep playing like they have in Games 1 and 2, this series may never see Game 5. After a rough series against the Thunder in which the Warriors were a shell of themselves for various reasons, Golden State has gotten back to doing what they do best. That is, they are moving the ball, draining 3-pointers, and playing with a ton of confidence. This is the Warriors at their absolute best and the Cavs are just the team that happens to be on the tracks as the train comes through.





It may be déjà vu all over again for Kevin Love. Love dislocated his shoulder during the playoffs a year ago and missed the NBA Finals. In the first half of Game 2 on Sunday, Love took an elbow to the back of the head from Harrison Barnes. After laying on the floor briefly, Love stayed in the game and seemed to be fine, even starting the second half. But in the third quarter he started to feel dizzy, went to the locker room, and never returned. At that point, the Cavs announced that Love was being placed in the concussion protocol. His status for Game 3 is up in the air, but it does not look good.

It was a long night for LeBron James. Yes, we can talk about how great the Warriors are and how, once again, LeBron’s team is the underdog in the Finals. But at some point, LeBron has to play better. He was 7-17 shooting and had 7 turnovers. James is one of the top-5 players of all time. But a top-5 player can’t have games like this in the Finals.

