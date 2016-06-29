The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday.

Melvin Upton Jr. robs a home run. The Padres lost to the Orioles 11-7, but Upton had himself quite a night. He hit a home run, stole a base, and turned in this defensive gem, robbing J.J. Hardy of home run and starting a double-play (the full video is below).



Nick Kyrgios goes between the legs with a “hot dog” shot. Kyrgios took down Radek Stepanek in four sets in the opening round of Wimbledon but it is one shot in particular that has the tennis world buzzing. Up two sets to none, Kyrgios hit a seemingly unnecessary between-the-legs lob shot. It worked, so it is hard to criticise. But it is Kyrgios and he does seem to get bored on the court at times, so the “hot dog” label seems appropriate.

Tony Hawk lands a 900 at age 48. In 1999, Hawk landed the first-ever 900 (2.5 revolutions) at the X Games. On the 17th anniversary of that feat, Hawk decided to give it another shot. After several failed attempts, he finally nailed it. Not bad for a 48-year-old (see full video below, via Ride Channel).



